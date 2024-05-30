Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider John Wigglesworth Purchases 20,979 Shares

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider John Wigglesworth bought 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,433.54 ($19,622.36).

Cyclopharm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get Cyclopharm alerts:

Cyclopharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.