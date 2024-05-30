Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dai Nippon Printing
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.