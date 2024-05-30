Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.