Decheng Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 515,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Aura Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Aura Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 1,163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 869,790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AURA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,597. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

