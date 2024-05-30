Decheng Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. SCYNEXIS comprises about 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned about 1.49% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 150,157 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 550,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 315,612 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,441. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 112.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCYX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCYNEXIS

About SCYNEXIS

(Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.