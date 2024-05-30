Decheng Capital LLC Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,279,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Roivant Sciences comprises about 4.0% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ROIV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
