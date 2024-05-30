Decheng Capital LLC Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,279,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Roivant Sciences comprises about 4.0% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.