Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $25.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.25. 150,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.53 and its 200-day moving average is $386.49. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

