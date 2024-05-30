DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $121.02 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $121.02 million and $11.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00123854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

