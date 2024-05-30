Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $34.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 425,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,049. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

