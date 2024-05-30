dForce USD (USX) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.55 million and $2,728.54 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00123314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,884,085 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97741386 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,134.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

