DG Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,465 shares during the period. Fennec Pharmaceuticals makes up about 7.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 170,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $207,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

