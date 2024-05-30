DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %

DKS traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $223.17. 554,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.