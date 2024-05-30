DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $266.00 at TD Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $224.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.36.

NYSE:DKS traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,417. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day moving average of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

