DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.40. The company had a trading volume of 907,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after buying an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.