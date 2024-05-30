Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is WorthPointe LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,959,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 220,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,694. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.