Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 202,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,562. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

