Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 120,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 106,010 shares.The stock last traded at $35.66 and had previously closed at $35.78.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Docebo by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Docebo by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

