Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dominari Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of Dominari stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 27,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,182. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Dominari has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Kyle Michael Wool purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $68,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 31,444 shares of company stock worth $90,278 over the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

