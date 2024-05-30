Dover Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.33.

Insider Activity

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.