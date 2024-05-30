Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) & iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Financial Contrast

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duolingo has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iCoreConnect and Duolingo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 1 4 6 0 2.45

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Duolingo has a consensus price target of $246.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than iCoreConnect.

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect N/A -425.67% -45.81% Duolingo 7.82% 7.08% 4.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCoreConnect and Duolingo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $8.15 million 1.23 -$15.55 million N/A N/A Duolingo $531.11 million 15.92 $16.07 million $0.97 202.17

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect.

Summary

Duolingo beats iCoreConnect on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

