DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

