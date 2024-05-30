Dynex Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $868,337.68 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,361,270 coins and its circulating supply is 90,363,737 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,333,481.87330893. The last known price of Dynex is 0.44088703 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $983,924.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.