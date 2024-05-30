Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.77. The stock had a trading volume of 431,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $175.29 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.25.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

