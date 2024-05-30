Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 175.9% in May

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 175.9% from the April 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 158,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,970. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,206,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 419,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 168,115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 223,036 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

