Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 175.9% in May

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 175.9% from the April 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 158,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,970. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
