eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $942.56 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $942.56 million and $19.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,411.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00684163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00064189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00091354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,708,817,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,708,870,298,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

