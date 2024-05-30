Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 1.1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.80 and last traded at C$146.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$145.25.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.
Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 85.30%. The company had revenue of C$96.57 million during the quarter.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
