Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $209,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 208,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 132,888 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CIBR opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.