Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $907,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

