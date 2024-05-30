Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock worth $7,306,789. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

