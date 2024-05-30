Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,407 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

