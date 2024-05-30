Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 5,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $1,204,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $174.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.14. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $183.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.