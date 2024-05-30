Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Elastic traded as low as $101.30 and last traded at $101.81. 109,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,264,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,128,911.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 612.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

