Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.35-1.47 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 9.0 %

ESTC traded down $9.20 on Thursday, hitting $93.10. 3,259,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.