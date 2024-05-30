Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.468-1.480 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $9.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.