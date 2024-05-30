Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.468-1.480 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $9.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.