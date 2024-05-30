ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 47% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $33,671.97 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,008.94 or 1.00077492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011916 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00112214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05128999 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98,771.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

