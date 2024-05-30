Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
NYSE EFC opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
