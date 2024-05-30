Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ECF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,668. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

