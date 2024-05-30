Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance
ECF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,668. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
