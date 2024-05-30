Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.62. Emerald shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

