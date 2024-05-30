Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.