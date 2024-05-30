Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Energy Transition Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Energy Transition Minerals
