Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

Energy Transition Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

