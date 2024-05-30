Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. 113,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.55. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Epiroc AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

