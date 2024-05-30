EPR Properties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

