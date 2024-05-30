Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Equifax worth $75,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,218,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,794,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 289,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $230.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,985 shares of company stock worth $18,132,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.