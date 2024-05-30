Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $671.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $669.00 to $671.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $762.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,574. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $766.14 and its 200-day moving average is $805.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 55.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 414,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,866,000 after buying an additional 148,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

