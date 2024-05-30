ESL Trust Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

