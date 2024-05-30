Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 4,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.18. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned about 0.24% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

