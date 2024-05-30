Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $266.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.08.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS stock opened at $252.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.