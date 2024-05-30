Ethena USDe Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $296.03 million and approximately $109.35 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,957,097,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,937,509,455.5703893. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00046901 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $111,028,677.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

