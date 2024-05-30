Evercore ISI Trims Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s current price.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 510,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,976. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 370,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

