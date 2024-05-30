Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.97. Evolent Health shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 100,794 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $559,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 252.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 288,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 206,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after buying an additional 75,376 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

