FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

FDS stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.46 and its 200 day moving average is $454.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

